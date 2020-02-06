American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 251,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 207,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $135.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $94.72 and a 1 year high of $137.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

