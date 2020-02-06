CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,731 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,098 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,834 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 290,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of BMRN opened at $89.00 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $97.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.