CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Partners HealthCare System Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,887,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,138,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 930,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 261,405 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 327.7% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 452,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 346,975 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $80.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87.

