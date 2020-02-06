CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 46,793 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,793 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 511,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 69,093 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,501,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,722,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,081,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 61,307 shares during the period.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $92.19 on Thursday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 33.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.12). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 388.69%. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.