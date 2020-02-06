CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP stock opened at $115.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $105.13 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.