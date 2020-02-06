Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Stake Boosted by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Immunomedics worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 18.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Immunomedics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.70.

Immunomedics stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Immunomedics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.