CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,204,574 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

