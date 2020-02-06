CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 198.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,523 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 113.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,756 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 124,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $82.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $83.08.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

