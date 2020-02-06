SIG (LON:SHI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SIG in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SIG currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 99.88 ($1.31).

Get SIG alerts:

SIG stock opened at GBX 93.95 ($1.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 117.29. SIG has a 12 month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of $547.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.