Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,366,651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $612,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

