Creative Planning Sells 8,995 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,995 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WP Carey by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,659,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,897,000 after acquiring an additional 309,781 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of WP Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,393,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,414,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,190,000 after buying an additional 61,502 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 846,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,748,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares during the period. 56.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.99%.
In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.50 per share, with a total value of $185,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,679. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
About WP Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
