$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

IRET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. National Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

NYSE:IRET opened at $78.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $79.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 18.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,487,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 286,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,790,000 after buying an additional 75,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,187,000 after buying an additional 58,004 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 4.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

