Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Urban Outfitters reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 73.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,670,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,172 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,099,822 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 121.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,971,000 after purchasing an additional 505,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 672,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URBN opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

