RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Shares of LON:RSA opened at GBX 566.60 ($7.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 559.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 543.64. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Analyst Recommendations for RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

