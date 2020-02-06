RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($8.04) to GBX 617 ($8.12) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. RSA Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 612.45 ($8.06).

Shares of LON:RSA opened at GBX 566.60 ($7.45) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 497.20 ($6.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.90). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 559.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 543.64. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 22.40.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

