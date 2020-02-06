Zacks: Brokerages Expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.69. SB One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SB One Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SBBX opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $224.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 54.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

