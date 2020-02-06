Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 800 ($10.52) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th.

SMS opened at GBX 508.50 ($6.69) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 546.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 490.18. The company has a market capitalization of $583.14 million and a P/E ratio of -105.94. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 308 ($4.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.59.

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

