Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Severfield (LON:SFR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Severfield (LON:SFR) in a research note published on Monday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SFR. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Severfield in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.32) price objective on shares of Severfield in a research note on Monday.

Get Severfield alerts:

Shares of SFR stock opened at GBX 86.36 ($1.14) on Monday. Severfield has a 52-week low of GBX 60.26 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of $264.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.07.

Severfield (LON:SFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 2.27 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Severfield will post 724.999971 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.57%.

In related news, insider Ian Cochrane sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.09), for a total transaction of £830,000 ($1,091,817.94).

Severfield Company Profile

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It manufactures metal decking products; composite metal flooring products; and steel and plated beams, steel sections, steelwork products, and intumescent coatings.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Severfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.