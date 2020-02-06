Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.98. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $785.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

