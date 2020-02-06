Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 295.60 ($3.89).

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.13) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 304.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 289.98. Sabre Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 252 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $785.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Analyst Recommendations for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co
Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co
SIG Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital
SIG Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital
Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co.
Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co.
Creative Planning Sells 8,995 Shares of WP Carey Inc
Creative Planning Sells 8,995 Shares of WP Carey Inc
$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit This Quarter
$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit This Quarter
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report