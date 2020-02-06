Goldman Sachs Group Increases Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSW. Barclays initiated coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.46).

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 4,026 ($52.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,868 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,753.48. Renishaw has a 12 month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

