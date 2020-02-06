Goldman Sachs Group Increases Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Renishaw (LON:RSW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSW. Barclays initiated coverage on Renishaw in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 2,940 ($38.67) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.41) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective (down from GBX 3,490 ($45.91)) on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Renishaw to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.46).

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at GBX 4,026 ($52.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,868 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,753.48. Renishaw has a 12 month low of GBX 2,830.67 ($37.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,724 ($62.14). The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX 15.10 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 33.90 ($0.45) by GBX (18.80) (($0.25)).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co
Cortland Associates Inc. MO Increases Position in Procter & Gamble Co
SIG Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital
SIG Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital
Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co.
Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co.
Creative Planning Sells 8,995 Shares of WP Carey Inc
Creative Planning Sells 8,995 Shares of WP Carey Inc
$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit This Quarter
$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Investors Real Estate Trust Reit This Quarter
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share
Urban Outfitters, Inc. Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report