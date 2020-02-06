Redrow (LON:RDW) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

RDW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.55) price target (up from GBX 820 ($10.79)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Redrow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.64 ($11.10).

RDW opened at GBX 808 ($10.63) on Tuesday. Redrow has a one year low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a one year high of GBX 809 ($10.64). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 770.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 649.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 3.35.

In other news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total transaction of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte acquired 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

