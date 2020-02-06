UBS Group Cuts Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 230

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 268.27 ($3.53).

Shares of LON RBS opened at GBX 226.30 ($2.98) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.72. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 217.38.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)

