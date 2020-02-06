Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 786 ($10.34) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 751.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

Analyst Recommendations for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

