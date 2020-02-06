Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PHNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 762.67 ($10.03).

Shares of Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 786 ($10.34) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 751.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 710.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 626.40 ($8.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 769 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

