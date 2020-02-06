Mears Group’s (MER) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Mears Group (LON:MER) in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mears Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a report on Monday.

LON MER opened at GBX 298 ($3.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.38. The company has a market cap of $329.26 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. Mears Group has a 1 year low of GBX 220 ($2.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 323 ($4.25).

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Housing and Care. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas and voids services; maintenance, repairs, capital works, and energy investment solution for public buildings; estate cleaning services; and grounds maintenance, hard landscaping, soft landscaping, and arboriculture.

