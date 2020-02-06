Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZGNX. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. Zogenix has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $57.22.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Zogenix by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Zogenix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

