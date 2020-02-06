Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

YJ stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46. Yunji has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $387.97 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yunji will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Yunji by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 185,121 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Yunji by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yunji in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

