Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 504,081 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504,081 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.57.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.16 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

