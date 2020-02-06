Copeland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,466,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after acquiring an additional 725,146 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after acquiring an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after acquiring an additional 612,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT opened at $120.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

