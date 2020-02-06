Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

NYSE:AMP opened at $176.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.42. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $176.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

