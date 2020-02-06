Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $206.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.19 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.27.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

