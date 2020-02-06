Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,954 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.56 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.