Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 110.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 108.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after acquiring an additional 604,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after acquiring an additional 301,757 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after acquiring an additional 238,036 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

NYSE AMT opened at $236.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.22 and its 200 day moving average is $221.64. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $169.83 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

