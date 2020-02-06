133,574 Shares in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Purchased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 133,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of MGP Ingredients at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

