CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 886 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,633,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,292,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 863,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,566,000 after buying an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,229,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 32.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 64,220 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons acquired 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PKG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

PKG opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.71. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.