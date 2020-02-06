CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Metlife by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 339,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPF Beheer BV increased its holdings in Metlife by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,740,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,977 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.11.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

