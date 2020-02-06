CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 321,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,042.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 44,374 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

NYSE RSG opened at $96.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.77. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.08.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

