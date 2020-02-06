Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter.

RPV opened at $68.27 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85.

