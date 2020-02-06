CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $2.98 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $892,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.72 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

