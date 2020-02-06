CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 368 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.88.

AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

