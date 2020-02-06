CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 13,836 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,836 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $279.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $238.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

