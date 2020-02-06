BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,392 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 39.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $37.67 on Thursday. BP plc has a twelve month low of $35.07 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

