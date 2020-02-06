$0.59 EPS Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Sunday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

NYSE:WWW opened at $32.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,631,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293,747 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,816,000 after purchasing an additional 202,804 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,626,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

