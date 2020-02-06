Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $98.85 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

