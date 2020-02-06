Diageo’s (DGE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DGE. Barclays set a GBX 3,870 ($50.91) price objective on Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Diageo to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.33) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,339.33 ($43.93).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,167 ($41.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.00. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 2,745 ($36.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,195.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,245.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a GBX 27.41 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 793 shares of company stock worth $2,481,948.

