Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Cpl Resources (LON:CPS)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Cpl Resources (LON:CPS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of Cpl Resources stock opened at GBX 700 ($9.21) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62. Cpl Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 745 ($9.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 661.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 597.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of €0.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cpl Resources’s payout ratio is 0.26%.

Cpl Resources plc, an employment services organization, provides staffing, recruitment, training, and outsourcing services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Flexible Talent and Permanent. The Flexible Talent segment offers managed services, temporary and contract recruitment, and strategic talent advisory services.

