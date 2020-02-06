Chesnara’s (CSN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Chesnara (LON:CSN) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Chesnara in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Chesnara in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Chesnara alerts:

CSN opened at GBX 330 ($4.34) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $495.21 million and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 41.87 and a quick ratio of 40.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 321.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 298.15. Chesnara has a 1-year low of GBX 250.68 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.50 ($5.12).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.