Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt cut Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 651 ($8.56) to GBX 774 ($10.18) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electrocomponents presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 712.44 ($9.37).

LON ECM opened at GBX 703.60 ($9.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 684.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 641.36. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

