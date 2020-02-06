Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Electrocomponents to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 651 ($8.56) to GBX 774 ($10.18) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.19) target price (up from GBX 725 ($9.54)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 712.44 ($9.37).

Shares of Electrocomponents stock opened at GBX 703.60 ($9.26) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 684.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 641.36.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

