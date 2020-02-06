Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 8,223

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,480 ($85.24) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 8,075 ($106.22) in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,708.71 ($88.25).

Ferguson stock opened at GBX 7,298 ($96.00) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,020.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,493.71.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

