Ferguson (LON:FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oddo Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,000 ($78.93) to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 8,075 ($106.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,708.71 ($88.25).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 7,298 ($96.00) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,020.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,493.71. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,268 ($95.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

