Genedrive (LON:GDR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Genedrive (LON:GDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON GDR opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.67. Genedrive has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.96.

Get Genedrive alerts:

Genedrive (LON:GDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (8.90) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genedrive will post -8.7000004 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian David Gilham acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £10,080 ($13,259.67). Also, insider David Budd acquired 43,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £5,199.60 ($6,839.78).

Genedrive Company Profile

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. It operates through three divisions: Preclinical Research Services, Pharmacogenomic Services, and Diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genedrive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genedrive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.